Twitter opens up voice recordings in DMs to more countries

Here is something to start your week with. Twitter has opened up its voice recording feature in DMs to more regions. It means more people across regions and cities will have access to test and give a feedback on the new feature.

Just last week, some users in the US started seeing the new feature appear for them. The feature was first released in 2020, and then launched in places like Brazil, India and Japan in 2021.

With voice recording in DMs, you will be able to record and send voice messages to other users with similar feature. It is not a new feature, but one would have expected this to have gone round by now.

NEWS: Twitter launches Voice Memos for Messages (DMs) pic.twitter.com/spiFoZ5XAI — T(w)itter Daily News  (@TitterDaily) May 5, 2023

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter rolled out its much-talked about 10,000 characters in messages. The upgrade is however, only available to Blue subscribers on the platform. The update means Blue subscribers will have access to tweet up to 10,000 characters, and use bold and italic formatting.

The new 10,000 characters allow for longer writing, and is similar to when you are writing an essay. Unlike the short snippers of text that defined the platform’s method of conversation on the platform, paid subscribers now have more characters available to them.

Twitter Blue offers subscribers more features than the free version, including a blue checkmark, and costs $8 per month if you sign up through Twitter.

“We’re making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting,” one of Twitter’s official accounts said per CNBC. “Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features, and apply to enable Subscriptions on your account to earn income directly on Twitter.”

In other news, Twitter has added more countries and regions to the list of countries where organizations can get verified. Verification for Organizations is a feature that offers brands a gold checkmark for their main account for a monthly subscription. Employees of such organizations can also be verified as affiliates for a monthly fee; though lower than what organizations pay.

US, the UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Spain, Brazil, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Switzerland, and Israel are countries where organizations can currently access the gold checkmark.

