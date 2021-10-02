Twitter opens Professional Profiles applications to businesses

Share the joy













Twitter has moved on to the next phase of its Professional Profiles. It has opened the option to all businesses. Applications are now open to gain access to the new profile display.

Businesses, professionals, and even creators can now sign up through this form to receive a new Professional Profile on Twitter. Once approved, it will display their business info on the profile page. It also has options to add a Shop or Newsletter module for Revue subscribers.

Professional Profiles are messy for now. Professional users cannot edit their About info manually after submitting. You must resubmit the application form to apply changes. This opens new opportunities.

“We know people come to Twitter to interact with brands and engage in conversations about products and services. All this demand gives us confidence in the power of combining real-time conversation with enhanced features for professionals aimed at better controlling and enhancing their identity on Twitter,” explains Twitter.

How it Started

Twitter started testing Professional Profiles in April. Chosen brands participated in the beta program. The social network then started to invite more businesses to apply this month. Now, Twitter is changing gears. All professionals and businesses can now apply for the new display.

“…a gateway to a wide range of professional tools not available to non-professionals, including our Twitter Ads, Quick Promote, Advanced Profile features, and our future efforts around shopping,” says Twitter about Professional Accounts.

Twitter is also working to update its ecommerce tools for brands to sell products in-stream.

Only three new Professional profile modules are available right now. But Twitter is developing more to provide new promotional opportunities for brands.

New details may expand search and discovery. Business location and operational hours all help deliver more insight for Twitter to improve its efforts.

Twitter may push brands to make the switch. With streamlined access to its promotional tools and business analytics, the social network may drive brands further to update.

We will keep you posted for updates. But if you want to make the switch now, you can apply for Twitter’s Professional Profiles through this form.

Twitter will expand it further over the next month.

