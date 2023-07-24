Twitter officially replaces the Bird logo with the X logo

Share the joy

So, we all woke up on Monday morning to notice a new X logo staring at every user while they logged in to their Twitter account. The old Bird logo is finally gone—replaced by an X logo.

This did not come to many as a shock; recall that Elon Musk had announced the company’s intention to officially replace the old logo with a new one.

Do not be too excited though; Musk in a tweet did promise that the X logo will be refined. Quoting Musk, “Interim logo goes live later today.”

https://t.co/bOUOek5Cvy now points to https://t.co/AYBszklpkE.



Interim X logo goes live later today. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

Musk tweeted on Saturday that the Twitter logo was going away and will be replaced by an ‘X’ logo as soon as possible. Then, on Sunday, he tweeted an animation of an X graphic on a black background, which could possibly mean his desire for a new one got granted.

Sometimes in April, Musk temporarily replaced its bird logo with the popular Doge logo. The Doge logo sat atop the Twitter home page on the right side, precisely. No official reason was given for this change, though it was later removed and replaced with the old one.

A couple of months ago, Elon Musk announced that Twitter was in the process of purging inactive accounts in order to free up @handles. The billionaire Twitter owner announced this via his Twitter handle, warning that it would lead to a drop in follower count.

So, what happens to the tweets of those inactive accounts? For those who experience a massive dip in follower count, what happens to their monetization status? Would they still retain their ability to monetize their accounts considering the fact that the dip would affect the minimum threshold?

Twitter is reportedly working on video and audio calling functionality for direct messages. Apparently, this feature will only be accessible to Blue subscribers, which, by the way, is getting all the attention these days.

The upcoming feature was posted online by Twitter user T(w)itter who posted a screenshot of how the element looks on his page.

A great feature to look forward to, if you ask me. However, this is not confirmed, and we may have to wait a while to have a wider rollout.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

