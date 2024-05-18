Twitter officially migrates to x.com

Share the joy

Twitter has formally migrated all its pages from twitter.com to x.com, the company has announced.

Elon Musk announced that all its Twitter.com pages have now been migrated to x.com. This officially means that the company has completed transitioning into its new identity.

According to The Verge, the company has also edited its landing page and log-in page, with a note at the bottom that says:

“Welcome to x.com! We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”

Elon Musk had announced the company’s intention to officially replace the old logo with a new one back in July 2023.

Musk had tweeted that the Twitter logo was going away and would be replaced by an ‘X’ logo as soon as possible. The next day, he tweeted an animation of an X graphic on a black background, which could possibly mean his desire for a new one got granted.

In April 2023, Musk temporarily replaced its bird logo with the popular Doge logo. The Doge logo sat atop the Twitter home page on the right side, precisely. No official reason was given for this change, though it was later removed and replaced with the old one.

In other news, X has made its Grok chatbot available to its Premium tier subscribers. This is coming a couple of weeks after Elon Musk announced that the AI chatbot would be made available to paid users.

According to X’s support page, only Premium and Premium+ users can interact with the chatbot in a few markets.

In 2023, Elon Musk announced that Grok would be made available to Premium+ users; but the latest announcement on the support page changes all that.

It is easy to understand the reason behind this latest move, as the company wants to encourage as many people as possible to use the service.

Given the fact that OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini are steps (possibly miles) ahead of Grok, X may have to do more than extend its chatbot to premium users.

In November, X formally entered the AI race by announcing the launch of “Grok,” its new AI chatbot.

As part of additional benefits that were previously disclosed when the product was launched, X Premium+ subscribers were given access to the Grok AI Chatbot.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Twitter

LinkedIn

