Share the joy













Twitter now lets you tune into Spaces via direct links, and you do not need an account. It means people can tune into your spaces even when they do not have an account. Twitter says this new feature is for people whose friends are not on the platform but still want to listen in on a Space.

The new feature will give access to more people to tune in to live audio chats on the microblogging platform. The update gives Twitter an edge over rival audio-social services like Clubhouse and Facebook’s Live Audio Rooms.

have friends not on Twitter? that's weird but now you can share direct links to your Spaces and they can listen in via web without being logged in — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) November 4, 2021

Twitter keeps working on improving Spaces to give it the competitive edge. A few weeks back, the social media behemoth announced that Spaces hosting is now open to everyone on iOS and Android. This is a great push towards making the product more accessible to millions of users all over the world.

Prior to that announcement, the option to host a Space was limited to those with a minimum of 600 followers. While all Twitter users can tune into Spaces chats, only those above 600 followers were allowed to host their own audio broadcasts.

While this is a good move, the main concern will of course be how to guide the audience to discussions that matter to them. With loads of conversations going on at the same time, it becomes more difficult to narrow down to the important ones.

However, with topics for Spaces, users might not struggle to find what suits their taste. Topics, by the way, is still being fine-tuned, and needs some more tweaking. Lately, Twitter added the ability to edit tagged topics in scheduled Spaces.

The topics feature will help you to find relevant discussions on the platform. So, it makes perfect sense that Twitter is now opening Spaces to everyone. That said, the social media platform has a duty to guide users when it comes to finding the right topics.

Twitter is also planning to bring the Spaces tab to the web. This is part of Twitter’s plan to keep promoting its audio-chat feature.

The Spaces tab for web is still being tested, and can promote the visibility of the feature. App researcher Nima Owji took to his Twitter page to post a screenshot of the upcoming feature.

A handful of Twitter users now have access to the feature. This will give Twitter with feedback it needs before it launches the feature. The Spaces tab will make it easier to discover live and schedule Spaces.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

