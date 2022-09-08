Twitter now lets you schedule multiple spaces broadcasts at a time

Share the joy

Twitter Spaces has added the ability to schedule multiple spaces broadcast at a time. You will now have the capacity to schedule up to 10 spaces at a time; giving users the opportunity to plan ahead of your airing.

The ability to schedule multiple spaces at a time if one of many features in demand, and could encourage even more creators to use the feature. For those who often schedule their spaces, the new feature is one that will help them organize things a bit.

The ability to schedule up to 10 spaces at a time is open to everyone, and scheduling can be up to 30 days in advance. While the way you schedule a space has not changed; however, the icon has been upgraded to reflect the new update.

WE HEARD YOU WANT TO SCHEDULE MORE THAN ONE SPACE AT A TIME SO WE JUST ROLLED IT OUT AND NOW EVERYONE CAN SCHEDULE 10 SPACES UP TO 30 DAYS IN ADVANCE pic.twitter.com/oghOu3FPT1 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) September 7, 2022

It is so easy to know when any of your followers on Twitter is hosting a space, which makes it even easy to join the conversation. For those who care to know, the Spaces bar is reportedly set to be added to the web version as well.

Reliable app engineer Alessandro Paluzzi has stumbled on a new test currently being carried out by Twitter. The yet-to-be released update will place Spaces bar atop the web version of Twitter—your home field.

This will make for visibility, and help to easily know and join others during a live spaces event. The update is set for a future release, and may not be immediately available for everyone to use at the moment.

In August, Twitter added clipping on the web; only a couple of weeks after the mobile version was launched.

The roll out follows a successful test carried out by Twitter. Going forward, anyone in a Space is able to make a clip that expires after 30 days.

The new clipping feature is designed to make content from your spaces easier to share on Twitter. It is designed to enable you cut some interesting parts of your live audio without users having to sit through the entire spaces.

Interestingly, the roll out also gives listeners the chance to clip audio and share on the platform. During the test, Twitter only limited the ability to clip and share clips to hosts. Hosts will now expect to see more of their clipped audio going viral considering the fact that followers will now have to chance to share them.

