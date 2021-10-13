Twitter now lets you remove followers without blocking them

Share the joy













Twitter is rolling out a new update that lets you remove users without blocking them. Twitter calls it “Soft Block;” the feature is currently rolling out on the web as a test.

Unlike when you block a user, soft block allows a user to see your tweets and DMs. However, the users will not be able to see your tweets on your feed. However, when you remove a follower, he can follow you again if he wants.

You can soft block a follower by heading to your profile, click followers, click the three-dot menu next to follower, and then click the option “Remove this follower.” The follower you remove will however, not get any notification of the change.

The soft block feature is one of Twitter’s new ways to give you control over your account. This feature is in my own view one of the company’s ways of helping users to curb abuse.

rolling out to everyone on the web today👇 https://t.co/Nqhhf2q2fo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) October 11, 2021

Last month, a new Safety Mode—a feature that autoblocks abusive tweets was added. The new feature, which is still in beta, will temporarily autoblock accounts sending harmful tweets to you.

Twitter’s Safety Mode will be available to a handful of users on iOS, Android, and on the web. The feature is currently only available in English language settings. Efforts are being made to expand it to other group of beta testers in the coming months.

In a blog post where the feature was announced by the social media behemoth, Twitter’s senior product manager Jarrod Doherty said:

“When the feature is turned on in your Settings, our systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both the Tweet’s content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier.”

Apparently, Safety Mode has been designed to identify those accounts you regularly interact with, and will not autoblock such. “Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be autoblocked.”

On Twitter, users are daily subjected to all manners of abuses, forcing the hand of Twitter to either permanently ban or temporarily suspend offending users. Twitter continues to work to add more tools to make its platform safe for all.

In April, the Premier League popularly known as the EPL, announced that football in England will unanimously boycott social media from Friday 30th April to Monday 3rd May 2021. This was to draw attention of the world to persistent online “discriminatory abuse,” which has attained an alarming dimension in the last few weeks.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

