Twitter now allows Community Notes contributors to add contextual note to images

Twitter is adding a new functionality to its Community Notes that will enable contributors to add a contextual note to an image in the app. Twitter will then follow that up by attaching that note to any matching re-shares of the same image across all tweets.

“From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it’s common to come across misleading media. Today we’re piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors’ hands: Notes on Media Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent & future matching images,” Twitter said in a tweet.

Going forward, when a Community Notes contributor marks an image as questionable, and adds an explanatory note to it, the same note will now be attached to all other tweets using the same image.

“If you’re a contributor with a Writing Impact of 10 or above, you’ll see a new option on some Tweets to mark your notes as ‘About the image’. This option can be selected when you believe the media is potentially misleading in itself, regardless of which Tweet it is featured in.”

All Community Notes attached to images will now be accompanied by an explainer that clarifies that the note is about the image, and not about the content in the tweet.

In January, expanded Twitter’s Community Notes gained more expansion to the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

Formerly known as Birdwatch, Community Notes is a form of crowd-sourced fact-checking. It serves as a means to moderate content and to empower Twitter users with the power to decide what is the acceptable standard within the platform.

As a contributor, you will be able to add contextual explainers that are then appended to tweets, while all Twitter users will then be able to rate notes as helpful or not. This process helps to influence the trustworthiness of the Note creator.

In December, Twitter announced that the bar was being raised for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

“Everyone who joins Community Notes can rate notes. They can unlock the ability to write notes by helping to identify helpful and unhelpful notes. To unlock the ability to write, new contributors need to earn a Rating Impact of at least 5”.

