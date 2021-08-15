Twitter mulling over phone number verification for users

Share the joy













Image Credit: Arsenal

One of the many criticisms against Twitter is its inability to curb harassment on its platform. The social media giant wants a safer platform where everyone is free from intimidation; but this does not come on a platter. One of the few ways to solve this problem is phone number verification—and Twitter is reportedly mulling over this option.

According to Business Insider, Twitter could someday label users’ accounts to show that they have verified their phone number or through the App Store. Lately, the company admitted to making some terrible mistakes when it verified an impersonator’s account in error.

“We are still looking for more ways to show that an account is authentic, that somebody is legit,” a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider on condition of anonymity.

Twitter’s argument against using phone number for the purpose of verification is based on security and privacy.

“I think that identity documents are a valuable system for identity that do serve a lot of important purposes, but bringing that onto Twitter as a requirement could be really harmful”

Regardless of Twitter’s argument against phone number verification, there could be some merit for it. In a recent finding by The Guardian, thirty offenders whose accounts were banned for racist remarks by Twitter, found their way back to the platform by creating new accounts.

Of the 56 persons whose accounts were permanently banned a day after they were found to have racially abused some England players at the recently concluded Euro Final, 30 have already created new accounts.

The process of creating a new Twitter account is a walk in the park—the process only takes a few minutes. That said, insisting that a user provides his phone number for the purpose of verification could help curb online abuses.

Meanwhile, clubs in the EPL have continued their campaigns against racism online. Arsenal, one of the EPL clubs whose player was racially abused during the Euro final, has initiated a campaign against online racial abuse.

Arsenal posted a link via its Twitter page asking people to feel free to report online racial abuse to @kickitout. Hopefully this will go a long way to help curb the spread of online abuses.

Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, and Marcus Rashford were racially abused by some unknown persons online after the trio missed their penalty shootouts against Italy.

In February, Twitter permanently suspended a user account over racial abuse. The user was accused of racially abusing an Arsenal FC player, Eddie Nketiah.

21-year-old Nketiah became the latest high-profile soccer player in the English Premier League to be so abused on the social media. The abuser was said to have sent him a message in response to a post the Arsenal player posted on Twitter ahead of the club’s Europa League tie against Portuguese club Benfica with the caption “Working with a smile.”

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

