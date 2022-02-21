Twitter might offer users a new way to exit toxic threads for good

Share the joy













Twitter boasts of a couple of tools to help users fight online trolls and filter out toxic content. The company has spent the last few years working on these tools, while also promising to add more. In terms of adding more tools to promote healthy conversations on its platform, Twitter is about to add a new way to exit toxic threads for good.

Reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot of the new tool via her Twitter page. In the screenshot, you will have among a couple of other options, the option to “leave” a conversation, or stay.

This new tool goes beyond muting a conversation; it will as well give you the option to block your presence within a conversation. Once you exit a conversation, Twitter will not notify anyone of your exit, which allows others to continue uninterrupted.

Twitter is working on an onboarding screen for “Leave this conversation” pic.twitter.com/cZYeOdo1pJ — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 18, 2022

The feature is not live yet, but could be launched in no distant future should all go well with the test. Twitter has not given any hint, and there is no official confirmation of the feature to its users.

In 2017, Twitter launched a tool to mute notifications from new users and people who are not among your followers.

The move was aimed at keeping certain categories of users at bay, and help tidy your feed tidy. It really hurts when you start seeing tweets from accounts you don’t follow and comments that are annoying. If muting them is the best way to tidy up your feed, then Twitter would have solved a lot of issues just by adding this feature.

To help keep strangers off your DM, Twitter rolled out filters in 2016. The company added a filter to your incoming messages—and that means people you do not follow will no longer be able to access your DM without your permission.

When you enter a Requested conversation, you will have the option to Accept or Delete the conversation. This change will affect pictures and media, which will not be visible from any account you have not hit the Accept button for.

Twitter also added a “safe search” feature that gets rid of potentially sensitive content and tweets from blocked and muted accounts from search results. While the tweets will be available on the microblogging website when people search for them, they will not appear in general search results.

