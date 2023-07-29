Twitter makes Dark mode its default

Share the joy

X (that is going to take some getting used to) has announced that it will replace light mode and make dark mode its default appearance for users. While this does not mean light mode will be axed, it will be relegated to the background.

“This platform will soon only have “dark mode”. It is better in every way,” Musk tweeted on Thursday.

The good thing is that you will be able to switch back to light mode if that is your preference. That said, X is getting rid of the dim theme, which now leaves users with dark and light modes.

The world woke up on Monday morning to notice a new X logo staring at every user while they logged in to their Twitter account. The old Bird logo is finally gone, replaced by an X logo.

This did not come as a shock to many; recall that Elon Musk had announced the company’s intention to officially replace the old logo with a new one.

Do not be too excited, though; Musk did promise in a tweet that the X logo will be refined. Quoting Musk, “Interim logo goes live later today.”

Musk tweeted a couple of days before the change that the Twitter logo was going away and would be replaced by an ‘X’ logo as soon as possible. Then, on Sunday, he tweeted an animation of an X graphic on a black background, which could possibly mean his desire for a new one got granted.

Sometimes in April, Musk temporarily replaces its bird logo with the popular Doge logo. The Doge logo sat atop the X home page on the right side, precisely. No official reason was given for this change, though it was later removed and replaced with the old one.

A couple of months ago, Elon Musk announced that X was in the process of purging inactive accounts in order to free up @handles. The billionaire X owner announced this via his Twitter handle, warning that it would lead to a drop in follower count.

So, what happens to the tweets of those inactive accounts? For those who experience a massive dip in follower count, what happens to their monetization status? Would they still retain their ability to monetize their accounts considering the fact that the dip would affect the minimum threshold?

