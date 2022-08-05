Twitter Location Spotlight now available to all businesses

Share the joy

Twitter has made its Location Spotlight module for Professional Profiles available to all businesses. It is a welcome addition to those who upgraded to a Pro account in the app. And it announced new education programs for marketers to prepare for the holiday season.

Location Spotlight

Launched to a few brands earlier this year, Location Spotlight is now available to all businesses who switched to a Professional Profile. It shows the physical business location on a map within the Twitter profile presence.

???? We’re going global! Now, any professional around the world can add a Location Spotlight to their profile to help customers find their biz location and get in touch faster. And☝️it has a new Google Maps integration to help customers with directions. pic.twitter.com/Uw5oLdJWXU

— Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) August 4, 2022

For instance, you can add the Location Module through Profile Spotlight. It is also where you can add Shop and Newsletter for more opportunities to connect in the app.

“As we scale the Location Spotlight, we’re also giving it an extra boost that can help professionals drive their customers further down the path to purchase. Using Google Maps Platform, this spotlight now gives professionals the option to add a map of their business location. Customers can then click on the map for directions to navigate there,” explains Twitter.

Twitter has been adding more business tools this past year. It wants more brands to spend more time and money in the app.

“We plan to test and launch a few additional profile spotlights this year to better serve our broader audience of professionals. Ultimately, these spotlights will enable professionals to encourage potential customers to take the actions they care about most when discovering their account on Twitter. Stay tuned for more information as we begin piloting these spotlights!” adds Twitter.

Taking Care of Business

Twitter will also launch a new Taking Care of Business workshop. It will help professionals who are starting out on the platform, so they can have a good understanding of the latest products and offers.

“The workshops will cover how to set up your Professional Account, how to activate an appropriate spotlight for your business and how to tweet confidently and engage with your audience,” adds Twitter.

Register for the workshops via Twitter Flight School here.

Twitter Flight School

Twitter is launching new business elements for its Flight School education platform.

“We’ll be rolling out 10 a la carte courses on Twitter Flight School that will cover several topics that are top of mind for professionals on how to leverage Twitter to drive customers to buy. Our #TweetLikeAPro coursework will be designed specifically for small to medium businesses and will cover topics like how to Up Your Tweet Game, Creating a Community of Engaged Followers and Keeping it Simple: The 4 Cs of Content Strategy,” explains Twitter.

Twitter’s Flight School is free. It provides a Twitter accreditation and covers tweeting basics and strategy.

Read more about the latest Flight School courses here.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

