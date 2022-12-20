Twitter launches Twitter Blue for Business

Share the joy

The reason Twitter launched Blue for Business is becoming clearer by the day. One week after launching the product, Twitter has announced that a new badge will be added to help organizations identify brands and people associated with it.

According to the company’s product manager Esther Crawford, Twitter is launching a pilot program for Blue for Business with select businesses, but plans to expand the test to more organizations in 2023.

Organizations with Blue for Business will also get a small badge next to their profile display name, making it known to others that they work with the said organizations.

We’re launching the pilot of Blue for Business so beginning today you’ll start seeing company badges on select profiles. We’ll soon be expanding the program and look forward to having more businesses added in the new year! https://t.co/ytnMRO5rcE — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) December 19, 2022

For brands, media houses and other organizations, a new square profile picture, instead of the round one, which will of course, distinguish them from other Twitter users. At the moment, it is not clear if the new square profile picture is a part of the Blue for Business package.

As for how much this would costs brands and organizations, Twitter is yet to say; but it is believed that this would come at a price. The company, however, said that “a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account.”

For organizations and media houses, the new Blue badge can be used to link the Twitter accounts of their employees, journalists, and players.

“By creating this connection, we’re making it possible for businesses to create networks within their own organizations–on Twitter. Businesses can affiliate their leadership, brands, support handles, employees or teams. Journalists, sports team players, or movie characters can all be affiliated,” Twitter said in a blog post.

In other news, Twitter has announced a new set of rules that could affect link-sharing on the platform. The implication of not adhering to the new rules could lead to suspension.

In other words, Elon and his team are saying that linking out any competition social platform in any way, could lead to suspension—it is now against its policy.

According to Twitter Support:

“We recognize that many of our users are active on other social media platforms. However, we will no longer allow free promotion of certain social media platforms on Twitter.”

Apparently, Twitter sees those links as helping its competitors with free reach to their audience, and frowns at it. How this helps it to fight competition remains anyone’s guess.

