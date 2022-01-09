Twitter launches tweet reaction videos—you can now retweet a post with a video

Share the joy













Twitter has rolled out tweet reaction videos. The feature allows you to retweet a post with a video. The feature which is currently testing on iOS, will allow you quote tweet with reaction.

TikTok and Instagram both have a similar feature; and will now have to compete with Twitter.

“Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose ‘Quote Tweet with reaction’ to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded,” the company tweeted.

Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter!



Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded. pic.twitter.com/1E30F8rKYh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) January 6, 2022

Talking about sharing and retweets, Twitter says it is banning the sharing of people’s videos and photos without their consent. The change was made known by the company in a blog post back in November.

The aim is to prevent online harassment or invasion of people’s privacy. There will however, be exceptions for posts that are “shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse.”

Talking about exceptions, not all photos or videos will be taken down—especially if it is in the interest of the public.

By this change, Twitter is expanding its existing private information policy to include “private media.” The existing privacy policy forbids users from publishing “other people’s private information, such as phone numbers, addresses, and IDs.”

Complaints, according to Twitter, will be evaluated on the bases of the subject a video or picture, or someone representing them.

“We recognize that there are instances where account holders may share images or videos of private individuals in an effort to help someone involved in a crisis situation, such as in the aftermath of a violent event, or as part of a newsworthy event due to public interest value, and this might outweigh the safety risks to a person,” Twitter said in a blog post. Videos or photos may also be left online if traditional news outlets are covering it.

It looks like we might be having a “Reply downvotes” feature in Twitter sometime in the future. The feature is still being worked on, and has not been officially released for public testing.

The reply downvotes feature was spotted by reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. From the screenshot she posted on her Twitter page, downvotes will not be made public and will not be shared with the tweet author. Other people on your timeline will also not have access to the reply downvote.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

