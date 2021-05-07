Twitter launches Tip Jar live test for donations

Twitter has rolled out the next stage of its creator payment initiative. The live test of a new tip jar option on chosen users allows payment collection from their followers and audience.

show your love, leave a tip

now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter ????

more coming soon… pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc

You can access the new Tip Jar feature through a cash icon atop the chosen profiles. It lets you pay another user through the payment provider of your choice.

“We see you – sharing your PayPal link after your Tweet goes viral, adding your $Cashtag to your profile so people can support your work, dropping your Venmo handle on your birthday or if you just need some extra help. You drive the conversation on Twitter and we want to make it easier for you to support each other beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes. Today, we’re introducing Tip Jar – a new way for people to send and receive tips,” says Twitter.

Currently in its live test phase, not all users will have it. But all Twitter profiles of English language can send tips to valid accounts on Android and iOS.

A chosen few

Twitter says the initial test for tips include journalists, creators, nonprofits, and experts.

“You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. Tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. Select whichever payment service or platform you prefer and you’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where you can show your support in the amount you choose,” says Twitter.

Payment channels include PayPal, Venmo, Patreon, Bandcamp, and Cash App. Twitter is not cutting a slice of the cake yet.

Twitter has been testing the payment option for a while. It even showcased its preview at its recent Analyst Day showcase.

Monetization is now key to Twitter’s growth plan. It will help Twitter motivate its top creators tweeting regularly. And giving them incentives will make them more reliant on the app.

Twitter can then boost overall time spent in its app. The more active its most engaging voices are, the more users will stay on the platform.

Tips are proven, popular options on several platforms. It allows fans to show support to creators. And the more Twitter changes its users’ behavior, the more it can shift habits. Bottom of Form