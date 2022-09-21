Twitter launches new image reminder prompts—Alt text

Share the joy

Twitter is finally launching Alt text reminder one year after it was first uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong. The feature is one that lets you add description to your image before posting will not be a bad idea.

For the very busy social media user who has got a lot to deal with, posting an image without alt text may not help get the right message out. The reminder however, could be the game changer.

Going forward, you will now have additional option to describe a photo using alt text, also known as digital image description. Twitter’s new alt text feature will also serve as a reminder that prompts you to make a regular habit of adding alt text to every image you upload and share on Twitter.

Once the feature is enabled, alt text sends you a prompt on web and mobile reminding you to add alt text whenever you are about to tweet an image.

Twitter’s new alt text feature is already rolling out globally, and is in fact already available to most users on the platform.

To enable the feature, simply go to:

Settings and privacy > Accessibility, display, and languages > Accessibility > Receive image description reminder.

“Not everyone experiences Twitter in the same way. For those who are blind or have low vision, image descriptions are an important tool for clarifying and enriching their experience.” Twitter explained in a blog post. “That’s why we’re rolling out a new image description reminder to encourage more people on Twitter to add helpful descriptions to the images they Tweet.”

In other news, Twitter is beginning to roll out its redesigned Spaces tab, and it comes with podcasts, which is currently only exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers on iOS. According to Twitter, Blue subscribers on Android will soon get similar access to podcasts; though no exact date was mentioned.

Twitter had earlier announced that podcasts would be accessible to a group of global English-speaking audience on both iOS and Android. That, however, seems to have changed as the company has now announced that the feature will be available as a test to Twitter Blue subscribers.

In August, Twitter launched a new version of its social audio product Spaces, which includes podcast. Podcast lets you listen to full shows through curated playlists based on your interests.

Twitter’s latest design of the Spaces tab opens with Stations, topic-based playlists that combines different podcast episodes pulled from RSS with Twitter’s social audio events and recordings. The test is expected to roll out to a select group of users across the world.

