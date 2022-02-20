Twitter launches new bot labels

Share the joy













Twitter wants to take the next step to transparency in tweets. It has rolled out new bot labels so developers can add voluntarily to automated accounts.

Time to celebrate the #GoodBots on Twitter!



We’re launching labels for developer-created accounts so you can identify more of the good bots and their helpful Tweets. https://t.co/of6zFkck4n pic.twitter.com/1K9tBYEpOR

— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 16, 2022

The sample image below shows that bot accounts on Twitter will have a new robot icon right next to the profile name. It also has a marker to denote an automated account.

This will also appear in the tweet feed. It will have an Automated tag below the profile name on tweets.

The voluntary Twitter labels will help highlight Good Bots. This isolates bot accounts by bad actors who use it for malicious intentions.

“#GoodBots help people stay apprised of useful, entertaining, and relevant information from fun emoji mashups to breaking news. The label will give people on Twitter additional information about the bot and its purpose to help them decide which accounts to follow, engage with, and trust,” explains Twitter.

Bots have long been a key problem for Twitter. So, the labels can help stop the misuse.

Twitter has worked on the new bot label for a while. It launched the option in September last year. It also released an update for developers in 2020 to require the identification of bot accounts. It helped Twitter remove accounts that did not declare that they are bots.

The new bot labels means that all genuine bot accounts will be identified. Users will know and understand what they’re engaging with.

As Twitter applies new rules on bot use, it will not stop bot developers to adhere and still use them for negative reasons.

Twitter bots have repetitively been a key propagator of divisive messaging and misinformation. Bad actors have been using bots to influence trends and build hype for movements, especially political ones.

After the 2016 US Election, researchers found “huge, inter-connected Twitter bot networks” used to influence political dialogs. The largest network had about 500,000 fake accounts.

In 2018, Wired reported how bots flooded political news streams with 60% of tweet activities on events.

Recent reports suggest that the Chinese government is using bots in social media to ‘advance an authoritarian agenda’.

The new Twitter bot labels have rolled out to all self-reported bot accounts.

