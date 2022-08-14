Twitter launches improved election integrity features

Share the joy

Twitter has rolled out a couple of improved election integrity features ahead of the US midterms. The features are aimed at guarding against potential misuse of its platform, and fight the spread of fake news around the candidates.

The company is activating its Civic Integrity Policy, which will give it more capacity to limit the spread of fake tweets. The company plans to enforce this policy as the midterm US elections approach.

In a blog post, Twitter explained how its enhanced election features would work when fully activated:

“The Civic Integrity Policy covers the most common types of harmful misleading information about elections and civic events, such as: claims about how to participate in a civic process like how to vote, misleading content intended to intimidate or dissuade people from participating in the election, and misleading claims intended to undermine public confidence in an election – including false information about the outcome of the election. Tweets with this content may be labeled with links to credible information or helpful context, and Twitter will not recommend or amplify this content in areas of the product where Twitter makes recommendations.”

Redesigned Labels

In 2021, Twitter tested new fake news labels, and the results were highly encouraging. According to Twitter, the new labels increased click through rates by 17 percent; which means that more people were clicking labels to read debunking content. “We also saw notable decreases in engagement with Tweets labeled with the new design: -13% in replies, -10% in Retweets and -15% in likes,” Twitter said.

Prebunks

As the election approaches, Twitter will share prompts with information about how and where to vote, directly to people’s timelines. The company said Prebunks will be brought back in English, Spanish, and all other languages supported on the platform.

This will help the platform get ahead of fake narratives on Twitter, and proactively address topics that may be the subject of misinformation. “Over the coming months, we’ll place prompts directly on people’s timelines in the US and in Search when people type related terms, phrases, or hashtags.”

Dedicated Explore Tab

The social media giant is also rolling out a dedicated explore tab as the elections approach. The tab will enable Twitter to serve national news in English and Spanish from reputable news outlets, curated by Twitter’s curation team.

The dedicated explore tab will also serve as a place where users can get educated about elections in English and Spanish.

