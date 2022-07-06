Twitter launches Connect Playbook for brands

Share the joy

If you want to give your Twitter marketing campaign a boost, Twitter has launched a Twitter Connect Playbook. It guides you how to use the platform’s ad formats and tools. And it comes with information on Twitter’s audience, best practices, case studies, and more.

“There are so many things to consider when planning and running a successful social campaign – enough to fill an entire playbook, in fact. We’ve compiled our best data, learnings, and tips from our own marketers, customer success specialists, account managers, and creative team to create your one-stop shop for Twitter Ads success,” says Twitter.

Let’s look at some of the essentials.

The guide kicks off with an overview of Twitter’s usage. It also shows how critical brand engagement is for marketers. And it comes with usage stats and notes to guide your way of thinking.

Twitter also provides an overview of its advertising tools and features, and how each fits into the old sales funnel approach.

The guide also talks about the in-depth usage insights on many aspects. It includes brand messaging, trends, and engagement surrounding events.

You will find many samples and case study notes throughout each section. It also has more direct context on how to apply these learnings in your campaign.

Twitter then proceeds with a comprehensive overview of its many ad options, and how you can benefit from each one.

The last part of the guidebook talks about creative best practices. It comes with tips on how to advance your messaging, ad bidding, targeting, and more.

This guide will come in handy, along with its key notes. It could spark your way of thinking on how to improve your Twitter marketing and brand approach.

You may tend to think that you know Twitter inside and out. But you will find it worthwhile to go through the guide. You may find something that you may have missed or forgot about. Some new opportunities may have come into the forefront in the latest usage stats.

You can download the full Twitter Connect Playbook here.

