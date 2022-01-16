Twitter launches Conference Conversations for healthcare providers

Share the joy













Twitter aims to connect healthcare professionals with industry insights through a partnership with Publicis Health Media (PHM). The team-up will have Twitter take part in health conferences. It ensures more people are updated with announcements, even if they can only attend virtually.

“As conferences continue to leverage digital platforms to bring attendees together virtually, Publicis Health Media (PHM) and Twitter saw an opportunity to bring contextually relevant video content from healthcare conferences to the Twitter feed and offer a new way for healthcare advertisers to align with this content. To bring this to life, Twitter, PHM and Medscape are introducing “Conference Conversations”, an #OnlyOnTwitter offering that is now available exclusively to PHM’s roster of clients,” says Twitter.

The arrangement will have major US health conferences circulate pre-conference insights, updates on the day and post-event, and actual event content through tweets. It provides additional avenue for health professionals to keep updated with the latest news and offers.

As the Omicron variant continues to threaten with substantial trouble, team-ups like this are a key connector for many people. It ensures the best reporting and influence for providers and experts.

PHM clients can run video ads against the Conference Conversations series. Businesses can reach an audience of healthcare providers who engage actively in the healthcare conversation in Twitter.

Twitter says more than 155 million tweets in 2021 were shared by healthcare professionals in the app. This opens doors to PHM clients and any business that wants to reach these audiences and decisionmakers.

With the conversations, brands that want to connect with healthcare experts could gain major benefits. The new partnership will bring more engagement on healthcare to the app.

This may well be worth to consider in your strategy. Keep track of the conversation to glean more insight on what healthcare professionals think about and their understanding of the latest updates.

Read more of Twitter’s partnership with PHM here.

