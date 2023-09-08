Twitter launches Community Notes for videos

Share the joy

X has added a new element to its Community Notes. Going forward, all instances of any video that gets a Community Note will display the message in both reshares and posts.

When a Community Notes contributor adds a note to a video app, he will have the option to specify that the note is about the video clip and not the specific post.

“Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more.”

This will serve as a more efficient way to provide more advisory notes to more users. The system will now be able to match both reshared images and videos in the app and tag them with any contextual notes.

Not just for images anymore — introducing notes on videos!



Notes written on videos will automatically show on other posts containing matching videos. A highly-scalable way of adding context to edited clips, AI-generated videos, and more. Available to all Top Writers 🏅 https://t.co/s92XoA1SZ9 pic.twitter.com/I2JF4NQZ9q — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) September 5, 2023

In June, X, then known as Twitter, added new functionality to its Community Notes that enables contributors to add a contextual note to an image in the app. X will then follow that up by attaching that note to any matching re-shares of the same image across all tweets.

“From AI-generated images to manipulated videos, it’s common to come across misleading media. Today we’re piloting a feature that puts a superpower into contributors’ hands: Notes on Media Notes attached to an image will automatically appear on recent and future matching images,” Twitter said in a tweet.

Going forward, when a Community Notes contributor marks an image as questionable and adds an explanatory note to it, the same note will now be attached to all other tweets using the same image.

“If you’re a contributor with a Writing Impact of 10 or above, you’ll see a new option on some Tweets to mark your notes as ‘About the image’. This option can be selected when you believe the media is potentially misleading in itself, regardless of which Tweet it is featured in.”

All Community Notes attached to images will now be accompanied by an explainer that clarifies that the note is about the image and not about the content in the tweet.

Formerly known as Birdwatch, Community Notes is a form of crowd-sourced fact-checking. It serves as a means to moderate content and empower Twitter users with the power to decide what is acceptable on the platform.

As a contributor, you will be able to add contextual explainers that are then appended to tweets, and all Twitter users will then be able to rate notes as helpful or not. This process helps to influence the trustworthiness of the Note’s creator.

