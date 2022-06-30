Twitter launches Branded Likes in select markets

Share the joy

Twitter has launched Branded Likes; a new feature that lets all managed advertisers to customize their Twitter Like button animation for 24 hours. “Branded Likes will appear on any organic or promoted tweets that contain the advertiser-selected hashtags after an individual has liked that tweet.”

The new feature works when an advertiser selects a hashtag and up to 10 translations of that hashtag – for their Branded Like. When a consumer taps on the Like button on an organic or promoted tweet that contains the pre-selected hashtag, the custom Branded Like animation will appear.

Twitter adds that Branded Likes will appear for up to 24 hours in the same geography as the brand’s Timeline Takeover. This is similar to Instagram’s or Snapchat’s Stories that lasts for 24 hours.

Twitter said that the feature has been tested by popular brands like Disney, Paramount Pictures, and Tesco. The social media giant is working with creative partners such as Bare Tree Media for activations running in the United States, United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia, and Carbon for Japan, to create custom artwork for the campaign.

👋 We're launching #BrandedLikes, a feature that lets advertisers customize Twitter’s Like button animation for 24 hours.



Branded Likes will appear on any organic or promoted Tweets that contain the advertiser-selected hashtags after an individual has liked that Tweet. pic.twitter.com/mBRRTWtAru — Twitter Business (@TwitterBusiness) June 30, 2022

Twitter said Branded Likes “are well received by consumers, with 2 in 3 people surveyed finding Branded Likes to be appealing2 – a testament to the unique opportunity Branded Likes creates for brands to bring additional personality to their Tweets.”

A couple of days ago, Twitter announced a new partnership with ecommerce giant Shopify. The partnership, according to Twitter, will keep sellers’ Twitter profile page updated with direct links to the products they have for sale.

Shopify users will have to install the new Twitter add-on to be able to connect their Twitter account with Shopify. This will enable them to start building out a store on the microblogging platform with the Twitter Shop Module.

Merchants at the moment can enable either Twitter Shops, a Shop Spotlight, or a Location Spotlight. Twitter, however, said that it is working on allowing merchants to use more than one of these features at the same time.

Once they have linked their Spotify and Twitter accounts, merchants can use the new app to sync their products catalogs to Twitter. This will save the merchants a lot of stress, unlike in the past when inventories are manually entered on the Twitter platform. Since the system is automated, merchants’ catalog will be synced to Twitter’s Shopping Manager as there Shopify catalog changes.

