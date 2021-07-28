Twitter joins the ecommerce train with “Shop Module”

Share the joy













Is Twitter taking on other social media platforms with its Shop Module product? The microblogging platform has announced the pilot of its new ecommerce service, which is currently only available to a few users.

Twitter’s Shop Module is a dedicated carousel of products that brands can enable on their profiles. Once this is enabled, people will be able to click and buy the products of their choice within the app.

“Today, we’re launching a pilot of the Shop Module — a feature that allows us to explore how shoppable profiles can create a pathway from talking about and discovering products on Twitter to actually purchasing them,” Twitter said in a blog post.

The limited test is only available to a handful of users on iOS in the US. It means only those set of selected users will be able to see the Shop Module on their phone while the test last.

It is just a pilot, and it will serve as an opportunity for Twitter to get feedback from users about the product. “With this pilot, we’ll get to explore how our engaged, responsive and chatty audience reacts to products that are emotionally charged — like a new jersey from your favorite sports team — or that provide lasting impact — like a new skincare regimen.”

Come to Twitter to Tweet, follow along with live events, and now…to shop.



We’re testing Shop Module on iOS. Get the products you want from the places you love –– right from a brand’s profile. pic.twitter.com/2ZS8v7NIWs — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 28, 2021

This will also provide the social media giant the opportunity to keep learning about what shopping experiences people would love to see on the platform. Twitter has not stated for how long the pilot test would last, of it intends to open it up to users in other markets before the official launch.

For brands, this presents them with a big opportunity to expand their reach. Twitter is already home to millions of people who use the platform to discuss a wide range of topic and products. Tweets go viral in seconds, and this could also happen to a good product. What this means for brands is an endless possibility to have people buying their products without exiting the app.

Lately, Twitter started testing a new dedicated tab for its Super Follow. This was uncovered by a reliable reverse engineer Nima Owji per 9to5google. Super Follow is Twitter’s subscription feature/service that was announced not quite long ago. Users can access exclusive content on the platform by paying a monthly subscription fee of $4.99.

The new Super Follow tab will be visible on your profile for those who offer paid subscription. It is important to note that tweets in the tab will only be available to those who are subscribed to the account. The upcoming tab will be available on both Twitter for mobile and web.

