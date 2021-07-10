Twitter is working on the possibility of sending DM to multiple users

Share the joy













Twitter is testing a lot of features—this is based on the number of features that have been uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong and other leakers. The latest feature that has been reported is a functionality that allows you to send DM tweets to multiple users.

The test was uncovered by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. In a screenshot she posted, you will be able to choose several people to send direct message to. So, rather than sending a DM to your followers one at a time, which quite obviously will take a lot of time, you can compose your DM, and choose multiple recipients.

The worry for me and many other people as well is the issue of spamming. The possibility of some users to abuse this if it ever get a wider release in the future is not in doubt.

Twitter is working on DM’ing tweets to multiple people separately pic.twitter.com/cYziEMNs1s — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) July 9, 2021

Twitter is considering a set of privacy features—including helping to keep your account private. In essence, the new feature, which keeps your account hidden, will protect people from searching for your account by username or other means.

Twitter could alert you to increase in negative attention being received by your account, and subsequently direct you to its new privacy controls. The new privacy controls will enable you to disable the ability for other Twitter users to find you through search.

One of the toggles in the new controls will enable you to disable others from finding your account by searching for your username. The other control will disable your account from being recommended under the “Who To Follow” feature. Twitter is also making it possible to set time limits on how long you want these options disabled.

Per TechCrunch, the social media giant also shared new ideas on how users can have healthy conversation and privacy. One other idea it shared is a “Privacy Check-in” feature that will add its newer conversation controls options to users. This will allow you and other users within the Twitter community to easily navigate between public and private tweets or their various accounts.

The privacy check-n feature will guide you through a couple of questions that will help you think along the line of how public or private you want to be on Twitter. You will be able to determine whether everyone will be able to see your tweets or just a limited number of people. You will also be able to determine who sees your pictures, and who sends you direct message.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

