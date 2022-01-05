Twitter is working on option to restrict who can join your Spaces event

Share the joy













Image Credit: Hotmart

Twitter continues to improve its audio social feature—Spaces. The social media giant is reportedly testing a new option to restrict who can join your Spaces event. The new feature being tested will sort of give you a measure of control over your Spaces.

A new screenshot posted by Matt Navarra shows a couple of settings that gives you some control when hosting a space. You will be able to set the upcoming feature by restricting who can join your Spaces event based on: “Anyone,” “People you invite,” and “Tweeps/ Your followers only.”

The feature will bring some sanity into some spaces, and encourage healthy discussion. Usually, everyone can bump into any space, which does not often give you control over who joins.

You can call it private spaces—the good thing is that you can pick a topic and choose who gets to come in and discuss it.

Twitter is testing option to restrict who can join your Spaces event



– Anyone

– People you invite

– Tweeps / Your followers only



h/t @chloekorzh pic.twitter.com/mCzIvkRGn8 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 4, 2022

The feature is still being tested, and available to only a handful of people now. Twitter has not confirmed if this will be launched anytime soon, and no official word to confirm the test has been made as at the time of putting this together.

Back in August, we told you that Twitter was working on a couple of interesting features including ability to make your own rules and replay. These two features have not been officially confirmed yet, but could help to improve the rating of Spaces.

When rules are unclear or too ambiguous, there will always be conflicts. In one of the findings of Nima Owji, a reverse engineer, Twitter wants to provide “rules” for spaces users. When this is launched, you will be able to set your own rules—as a host, you will be able to define what can and cannot be done.

A new option to block a Spaces is also been tested according to Owji. What this means is that you will be able to restrict a live conversation to a specific group of people.

A new replay option has also been discovered among Owji’s findings. Now, the only way you can join a space is when the conversation has gone live. That means you will not be able to listen to it again when it is ended. The new option been tested by Twitter, will however, allow you to replay spaces that have ended. When the replay option is enabled, you will be able to see the duration and the people that participated in it the conversation.

