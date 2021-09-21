Twitter is working on alt text reminder setting

Share the joy













Image Credit: @wongmjane

A reminder that lets you add description to your image before posting will not be a bad idea. Twitter is reportedly working on the feature.

Twitter per Jane Manchun Wong has started testing the feature. Called “Description Reminder;” the feature will most likely work as an alert before you hit the tweet button.

For the very busy social media user who has got a lot to deal with, posting an image without alt text may not help get the right message out. The reminder however, could be the game changer.

The Description Reminder is not available to every user.

No word yet if this will make it to a wider roll out; I guess we will have to keep our fingers crossed.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter launched Communities—an invite-only feature that works similarly to Facebook’s Groups. Communities, according to Twitter, will let you sweet with others who have similar interest as you.

Once you join a Community, you can tweet directly to other members rather than just your followers. Only those in your Community can like or reply to tweets sent by other members.

Twitter users can be invited to an initial batch of Communities that include #AstroTwitter, #DogTwitter, #SkincareTwitter, and #SoleFood (a group for sneaker enthusiasts).

Each Twitter Community will have its own moderator who will be able to set rules and invite or remove people. “Communities are just invite-only for now, but we’re working on ways for people to discover and join Communities they want to be a part of,” Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter users have long formed different niche groups around specific interests including crypto and sports for example; and rolling out Communities means the microblogging company is investing time in a product with an established “market.”

Android users will only be able to read Community tweets for now, while users on the web will see a Communities tab on the sidebar. iOS users on the other hand, will be able to access Communities through the tab on the navigation bar.

It is still early days, but Communities could help Twitter solve one of its biggest challenges—retaining new users who come to its platform to find interesting tweets or accounts to follow.

