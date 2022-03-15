Twitter is working on a tweet award feature

Share the joy

Twitter is working on a new monetization tool that will enable creators to generate income from their content. The social media giant, according to Jane Manchun Wong, is testing a new “Award” option for tweets.

Jane, a reliable reverse engineer shared a new image showing what appears to be a gift icon in the lower tweet function bar. The image also includes a mic icon before Jane’s user name in the example. There appears to be a connection with Twitter’s Super Follows; though this is not clear now.

TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and Facebook, all have different virtual gift features for their creators. Twitter seems to be leaning towards supporting its creators more and more, and this appears to be a step in the right direction.

Twitter is working on Tweet Awards pic.twitter.com/4b8MSeIWNh — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 11, 2022

In its official reaction when asked to respond to the reported feature, Twitter per Social Media Today said:

“We’re always looking into new ways for people to engage with others on Twitter and don’t have further information to share at this time.”

Last month, Twitter updated its Super Follow feature with a new tab where creators can now see all interactions from their Super Followers. The new notifications tab is already rolling out to creators on iOS.

Twitter enabled Super Follow now for all iOS users back in November few months after the feature was first launched. The feature will now allow iOS users to Super Follow select creators.

According to the Super Follows policy, users interested in the feature are required to be 18 or older, have at least 10,000 followers, and must have tweeted at least 25 times in the last 30 days. One they have been approved to use the feature; they must tweet a minimum of 25 tweets every 30 days.

As a creator, you can earn up to 97 percent of revenue from your Super Follows subscription after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter takes the remaining 3 percent. Users who earn $50,000 can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after in-app purchase fees, while Twitter’s take increases to 20 percent of future earnings.

Android users will have access to the feature at a future date as Twitter continues to expand Super Follows.

As a Super Follows user, you can charge $2.99, $4.99, or $9.99 a month, while earning can be as high as 97 percent of revenue generated from third-party fees until you reach a lifetime earnings of $50,000 across all Twitter monetization products. You can earn up to 80 percent of revenue after third-party fees.

