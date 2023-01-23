Twitter is working on a more expensive Blue Subscription Tier

Share the joy

Twitter Blue, which currently costs $11 subscription costs per month in the US, is about to experience a raise. According to Elon Musk, the prizes will be reviewed upward, but with no ads. What it simply means is that Twitter Blue subscribers will soon have to pay more for the service, but will no longer see any ads while using it.

The main attraction since it was rolled out has been less ads. However, the company now seems set to forge ahead with zero ads, but subscribers will have to pay more to enjoy this.

This might just be Twitter’s way of raking in more revenues from other means since advertisers have not really shown commitments towards either coming back to advertise on the platform or renew their current plans. The company is losing a lot of revenues from ads, and an upward review of the current Twitter Blue prices might just be Twitter’s way of improving its earnings.

Also, there will be a higher priced subscription that allows zero ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2023

In related news, Twitter Blue has finally arrived on Android! Just like the iOS version, the users will part with $11 monthly if they want to use the service. To reflect the latest update, Twitter has not updated its About page for Blue to add Android pricing for all the countries where the service is currently available. It means that users in Canada, Japan, the UK, US, Australia, and New Zealand can now access the service on Android.

Prior to this update, users had to go through the web or an iOS device to gain access to Blue’s perks on their Android phone. That said, Engadget reports that you would have to pay an extra $3 more than what you are paying through a web browser.

The reason for the extra $3 charge is because Twitter is passing Google’s 30 percent commission onto you. Paying through the web seems to be the better option in terms of saving some extra money. The newly launched option according to Engadget, allows you to pay $7 a month instead of $8.

As a subscriber, Twitter Blue allows you to have a blue checkmark next to your name on the website and will also give you access to features not immediately available for other free users.

