Twitter is working on a collab feature for tweets

Twitter continues to work on ways to encourage more engagements on its platform. The social media platform is reportedly working on a feature that lets you co-author tweets with other Twitter accounts.

The collab feature allows you to invite people who have public account and who follow you back. Once they accept, your post will be shared to their followers and they will be shown as an author of the post.

According to a screenshot posted by Alessandro, the feature would allow two different accounts to collaborate on a single tweet. The tweet mentions both authors, rather than the original one only.

In other news, Twitter has expanded its DM search feature; you can now search for other things other than names. You can now search your DM using names and keywords, the social media giant said during the week in a tweet. You will be able to search for old conversations, even if you do not remember who you had it with.

Twitter added search functionality to direct message in 2019, and was limited to only name search until recently. This was not particularly useful especially when you have a long thread with someone.

To search by keyword in DM, simply navigate to your direct message inbox using a web browser or mobile app, and start searching by typing specific keyword. Results of your search will populate as you type, showing messages that contain the word or phrase you have entered.

Twitter’s new in-app camera GIF maker feature has just rolled out on iOS. The feature allows users to create their own animated GIFs for posting to Twitter. The new GIF maker feature could be the best way to share GIFs to your timeline without having to upload a full video.

To create a new GIF, simply hit the big blue plus button, ta the picture icon in the compose window above the virtual keyboard, and then tap the camera icon. Make sure the GIF is selected below the shutter button, then tap the shutter button to create a short GIF or long-press the button to record a longer one.

You can make use of the arrow icons above the viewfinder to set the GIF to repeat from the start or to continually invert the playback direction for a “boomerang” effect. Once you are done with your creation, and feel satisfied with it, you can then go on to tweet it.

