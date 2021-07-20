Twitter is testing the newly improved TweetDeck

Share the joy













Twitter is rolling out a preview of its newly improved version of TweetDeck. The social media giant announced this on Tuesday; stating that the test will be limited to “randomly-selected people” in the US, Canada, and Australia. Those eligible to take part in the random test will see an invitation within TweetDeck to opt in.

Kayvon Beykpour product lead at Twitter in a series of tweets on Monday, said the revamped TweetDeck has a new tweet composer, new advanced search features, new column types, and a new way to group columns into clean workspaces.

Starting today, we’re rolling out a preview of the new & improved version of TweetDeck to a limited number of accounts, with enhanced functionality that incorporates more of what you see on https://t.co/8FModRv1sl. pic.twitter.com/rX0WhSKgmI — TweetDeck (@TweetDeck) July 20, 2021

“Through these tests, we’re exploring how we can give people more customization and control using TweetDeck. We want to get feedback on how we can expand TweetDeck’s offerings for those who use it the most,” Beykpour said in one of his tweets.

Popular reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong in a tweet, explained how you can try out the new TweetDeck. You can do this by opening TweetDeck in your browser, then go to Developer Tools [if you are a Chrome user], open the console tab, copy the HTML below, paste, and then hit enter and reload the page.

document.cookie = “tweetdeck_version=beta”

you may also leave the TweetDeck preview if you would rather go back to the old version.

In other news, Twitter has finally bowed to popular demand and added caption to voice tweets. This is coming one year after the feature was first launched by the microblogging company. The social media giant faced a lot of criticism when it first launched voice tweets, but did not add captions to it.

Caption is currently only available on the iOS app, but Android users should be able to use it soon too. When you make a voice tweet, captions will now be automatically generated in supported languages, including English, , Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian.

To see the captions on a tweet, simply click or tap the CC icon in the top-right corner of the voice tweet window. The Verge writes that caption can only appear on new voice tweets, which means you will not see them one voice tweets posted before now.

Twitter has also announced that it is pulling the plug on Fleets—the microblogging company in a blog post announced that the feature will be retired August 3. In the blog post, the social media giant said the decision to retire the Story clone was due to lack of interest from users.

