Twitter is testing the dislike button on iOS

Twitter is testing a feature that allows you to downvote a post; but test is currently limited to iOS users. The microblogging company made this known on Wednesday via its official Twitter page.

The dislike or downvote feature is a result of several years of feedback and popular demands by users. Twitter is keeping downvotes private to users, which means those whose tweets you have disliked will not get the chance to see them. However, your followers will still be able to see your likes—this is understandable.

You will not be notified when someone downvotes your tweet; this, however, will not be the case when your post is liked. Twitter will notify you when your post is liked, which is what it is at the moment.

So, why is Twitter interested in the dislike button? The social media giant says it wants to use the feature to find out what kind of posts users would love to see on its platform. According to Twitter, knowing the type of replies people find relevant, will help it to work on ways to show more of them.

Some of you on iOS may see different options to up or down vote on replies. We're testing this to understand the types of replies you find relevant in a convo, so we can work on ways to show more of them.



Your downvotes aren’t public, while your upvotes will be shown as likes. pic.twitter.com/hrBfrKQdcY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 21, 2021

Twitter, however, stresses the fact that the test remains an experiment. It also emphasized the need for users to know that it is not a “dislike” button. The trust about that is that users will always see it as a dislike button, and an opportunity to send a strong message when they come across a post they did not like.

Twitter is rolling out a preview of its newly improved version of TweetDeck. The social media giant announced this on Tuesday; stating that the test will be limited to “randomly-selected people” in the US, Canada, and Australia. Those eligible to take part in the random test will see an invitation within TweetDeck to opt in.

Kayvon Beykpour product lead at Twitter in a series of tweets on Monday, said the revamped TweetDeck has a new tweet composer, new advanced search features, new column types, and a new way to group columns into clean workspaces.

Popular reverse engineer, Jane Manchun Wong in a tweet, explained how you can try out the new TweetDeck. You can do this by opening TweetDeck in your browser, then go to Developer Tools [if you are a Chrome user], open the console tab, copy the HTML below, paste, and then hit enter and reload the page.

document.cookie = “tweetdeck_version=beta”

you may also leave the TweetDeck preview if you would rather go back to the old version.

