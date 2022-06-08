Twitter is testing “Product Drops”–a new opt-in feature for alerting customers

Share the joy

Twitter is testing a new notification feature called Product Drops. Product Drops, according to The Verge, will allow shoppers to opt-in to receive notifications ahead of new releases.

Shoppers will have the benefit of previewing upcoming product releases ahead of time. Brands can use Product Drops to tease items before they go live, while customers can sign up to be reminded prior to the release through unhappy notifications.

Explaining how the alerts work, Twitter said shoppers can sign up for alerts by clicking a “remind me” button. Users will be able to like, retweet, bookmark, and share Product Drops alerts the same way they do with normal tweets.

Users who have chosen to opt-in to get notifications, will receive a notification 15 minutes ahead of the release and at the set time of the drop. When it is time to purchase, you can click on the notification, and you will be taken to a “shop on website” button that leads to the brand’s website.

The test is currently limited to users in the US, and on iOS who use Twitter in English. Among early brands to opt-in are Dior, The Home Depot, and clothing company Union Los Angeles.

In March, the social media giant rolled out a new product called “Twitter Shops.” Twitter Shops allows sellers to add a virtual storefront to their profiles so customers can browse. The new shopping feature will not let you purchase things directly, but the shop listings will link you out to the company’s website in-app browser to complete your purchase.

Twitter Shops adds a new “view shop” button atop your profile that allows companies to list up to 50 products for customers. The feature rolled out a couple of days ago to “select merchants and managed partners in the US.”

Twitter Shops is only available to iOS users in the US for now. The companies that have signed up at this first stage include Verizon, All I Do Is Cook, Arden Cove, Gay Pride Apparel, and the Latinx In Power podcast.

In November, Twitter unveiled its new Live Shopping platform—making it the latest company to do so.

The social media giant hosted its first shopping livestream a couple of days later. The “Cyber Deals Sunday” stream saw Twitter collaborating with Walmart—an event that took place during the post-Thanksgiving weekend.

The 30-minute show was hosted by Jason Derulo, and featured “electronics, home goods, apparel, seasonal décor, surprise special guests, and much more.”

