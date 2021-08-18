Twitter is testing new way to report misleading tweets

Share the joy













Image Credit: The Washington Post

Twitter’s biggest problem right now is dealing with the number of fake stories circulating via its platform every day. It is like a never-ending story—but the microblogging platform is not giving up. Twitter, in a series of tweets on Tuesday, announced that it is currently testing new way to report misleading tweets.

Once it gets this right, every other thing will fall into place. You will be able to report misleading tweets the moment you come across them. The test, which is currently only limited to users in the US, South Korea, and Australia, will enable you to flag fake tweets as soon as you see them.

The essence of the test is to help Twitter improve on the way it responds to speed—especially in terms of speed. While the social media giant may not be able to take immediate action, it will help it to take informed decision on the best approach to dealing with such a situation going forward.

“We’re assessing if this is an effective approach so we’re starting small. We may not take action on and cannot respond to each report in the experiment, but your input will help us identify trends so that we can improve the speed and scale of our broader misinformation work,” Twitterannounced in a tweet.

We’re testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading – as you see them. Starting today, some people in the US, South Korea, and Australia will find the option to flag a Tweet as “It’s misleading” after clicking on Report Tweet. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) August 17, 2021

Twitter could someday label users’ accounts to show that they have verified their phone number or through the App Store. Lately, the company admitted to making some terrible mistakes when it verified an impersonator’s account in error.

“We are still looking for more ways to show that an account is authentic, that somebody is legit,” a Twitter spokesperson told Business Insider on condition of anonymity.

Twitter’s argument against using phone number for the purpose of verification is based on security and privacy.

“I think that identity documents are a valuable system for identity that do serve a lot of important purposes, but bringing that onto Twitter as a requirement could be really harmful”

Regardless of Twitter’s argument against phone number verification, there could be some merit for it. In a recent finding by The Guardian, thirty offenders whose accounts were banned for racist remarks by Twitter, found their way back to the platform by creating new accounts.

Of the 56 persons whose accounts were permanently banned a day after they were found to have racially abused some England players at the recently concluded Euro Final, 30 have already created new accounts.

