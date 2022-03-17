Twitter is testing analytics page for Spaces

Share the joy

It will be interesting to see the stats behind your spaces. This is important for several reasons, including being able to plan. Twitter, according to Nima Owji, is working on a new analytics page for Spaces.

The analytics page will among other things, show you the number of people who turned up for your spaces, speakers, co-hosts, recording replays, and live listeners. As a creator, having access to such stats will help you plan your next spaces, understand how listeners react to certain guest speakers, and the type of topics people love to listen to.

Details are sketchy now, but it is interesting to know that Twitter is looking to add analytics page to help creators. It is not known if the analytics page will be rolling out soon, but given Twitter’s recent passion for Spaces, we may soon have an official roll out. That said, it is important not to get your hopes high until there is an official confirmation.

Still on stats, Twitter Spaces is making it possible for Spaces host to access replay stats for recorded broadcasts. Hosts will be able to see how many listeners tuned into the stream live, and how many replays their broadcast session has garnered.

The new feature will add more context to your Spaces Analytics, and help hosts better plan their strategy. It will provide more information on how your audience is tuning, and help strategize for future broadcasts.

By providing you with stats or specific insight as to how people are responding to your broadcasts, you can align things to suit your audience.

Twitter in the last couple of months has added a lot of cool features to enable it compete with Clubhouse. The truth is that Spaces is beginning to attract millions of users, which shows that Twitter’s efforts are beginning to pay off.

Though, Twitter has the edge when it comes to its userbase, which is way bigger than what Clubhouse has now, the microblogging platform is doing a lot in terms of new features.

“The option for hosts to record is now available for everyone on Android and iOS! When starting a Space, tap the “Record Space” switch to have it available for public playback for 30 days once the Space ended,” Twitter said via its support page.

The option, however, is not available to listeners as they will not be able to access the recording feature. Listeners who would love to record Spaces, would have to record it using third-party software.

