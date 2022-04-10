Twitter is testing an “unmentioning” feature

Share the joy

You do not have to remain in a conversation that is toxic—there must be an exit route. Sometimes being in some conversations on Twitter can be toxic, and the social media giant has confirmed that it is experimenting on an “unmentioning” feature. The unmentioning feature will allow users to remove themselves from conversations.

This feature, is only limited to the web version of Twitter, and accessible to some users. It is going to serve as a very useful tool to tidy up your mentions. Though, Twitter has confirmed that it is experimenting with the feature, it has not given an exact date when unmentioning will be formally rolled out.

“We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations,” Twitter said in a tweet. The microblogging company also posted a short GIF of what the feature will look like to its Twitter Safety account.

How do you say “Don’t @ me,” without saying “Don’t @ me”?



We’re experimenting with Unmentioning—a way to help you protect your peace and remove yourself from conversations—available on Web for some of you now. pic.twitter.com/rlo6lqp34H — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) April 7, 2022

Twitter has confirmed that it is working on an edit button. The social networking giant made this known a couple of weeks ago via its platform.

An edit button allows you to edit a tweet previously posted. Unlike an undo button, it allows you to edit and make corrections on typos or rewrite or remove certain parts of your content.

“Now that everyone is asking … yes, we’ve been working on an edit feature since last year,” Twitter posted on its communications account.

The edit feature is one of the most requested one online. Twitter though, has denied getting the idea from a poll. Regardless of where it got its inspiration from, it will be a welcome addition to the platform.

In other Twitter news, Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO now has a 9.2 percent stake in Twitter; paying $2.89 billion as at close of share price last Friday as per filing made to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

With more than 80 million followers on Twitter, Musk is one of the most followed users on the platform. This decision had a positive impact on Twitter shares, soaring more than a quarter in pre-market trading.

Musk’s 9.2 percent stake makes him the biggest shareholder in the company; four times more than the 2.25 percent held by co-founder Jack Dorsey.

A few days later, Parag Agrawal, Twitter CEO announced via the platform that Musk had joined the company’s board of directors.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

