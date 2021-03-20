Twitter is testing a new way to watch YouTube videos within tweets

Image Credit: Twitter

Google, Facebook, and virtually every social media platform out there wants to keep users engaged. This is so important in terms of growth and a healthy active user base. To this end, Twitter has announced that it is currently testing the ability for users to watch YouTube videos without exiting the platform.

Before now, when you click on a link within your timeline it takes you to YouTube where you can watch a video. This will no longer be the case, especially if you are using Twitter on iOS. The feature is still being tested and currently only available to people in Canada, US, Japan and Sa

“The current test on iOS will be a four-week experiment,” a Twitter spokesperson said. We plan to take a look at the results and will scale accordingly,” a Twitter spokesperson said per The Verge.

The limited test which Twitter says will only last four weeks, is one in a couple of other tests being carried out by the social media giant. The microblogging platform is also testing among others, an audio chat feature, undo feature and others.

Confirming the undo feature, a Twitter spokesperson said the undo send feature is being tested as part of the exploration of how subscriptions could work on the platform.

Recall that the social media behemoth said it is working on paid subscription models to reduce its dependence on revenue being generated from are.

While millions of users would have loved to see the edit button, adding an undo send feature will come in handy whenever you want to recall a tweet sent with some errors while typing it.

This has all the traits of a good feature, and one can only hope it sees the light of the day since it is still an experiment. Jane has proven track records of calling a lot of features weeks and even months before they are released; hopefully this one makes it to a global roll out.

Twitter is also reportedly testing a new shopping feature. The experimental feature which has been confirmed by Twitter, will display tweets that link out to ecommerce product pages, according to TechCrunch. The feature which takes the form of a new Twitter card, will have a “Shop” button and integrate product details directly into your tweets. This will include the product’s name, shop’s name, and product pricing.