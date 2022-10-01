Twitter is testing a new “Views” count display

Share the joy

Social media giant Twitter, is testing a new “Views” count. It is a public test, but only available to a handful of users on the platform. The Views count feature only displays the total number of times that each of a user’s tweets was viewed in the app.

The feature was uncovered by social media commentator Matt Navarra who posted a screenshot of that it looks like on Twitter. The count is indicated by an eye icon on your main tweet stream.

This helps you to know that people are not just seeing your tweets, but actually engaging with them. If you are a marketer, the Views count feature does a lot of good to your self-esteem, and helps you to plan your next content before tweeting it.

There are other ways you could view your tweets and how people engage with them. You can already view your tweet impression count in the full tweet analytics display. This is accessible via the graph icon on your tweets. The new View count, however, gives you a direct access to the data without having to click on the graph icon.

In other news, Twitter is finally launching Alt text reminder one year after it was first uncovered by Jane Manchun Wong. The feature is one that lets you add description to your image before posting will not be a bad idea.

For the very busy social media user who has got a lot to deal with, posting an image without alt text may not help get the right message out. The reminder however, could be the game changer.

Going forward, you will now have additional option to describe a photo using alt text, also known as digital image description. Twitter’s new alt text feature will also serve as a reminder that prompts you to make a regular habit of adding alt text to every image you upload and share on Twitter.

Once the feature is enabled, alt text sends you a prompt on web and mobile reminding you to add alt text whenever you are about to tweet an image.

Twitter’s new alt text feature is already rolling out globally, and is in fact already available to most users on the platform.

To enable the feature, simply go to:

Settings and privacy > Accessibility, display, and languages > Accessibility > Receive image description reminder.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

