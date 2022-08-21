Twitter is testing a new control filter option for users

Share the joy

Twitter has been working on some control filters for a while now. The microblogging platform has been working to add filters that will give you some measure of control when it comes to limiting negative interactions where possible. Twitter is now close to releasing another of such filters—one that gives you an in-app control over unwelcome replies to your tweet.

As per Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter’s new tool could potentially enable you to reduce your exposure to tweets that may include potentially harmful or offensive language as identified by Twitter’s detection system.

The filter, according to the description on the screenshot, would only stop you from seeing those replies. What that means is that others would still be able to view all responses to your tweets.

The filter is going to be a great addition when released—it could be another way to prevent unnecessary distraction while using Twitter.

Twitter is working on “Reply filter” — an option to filter “potentially unwelcome replies” https://t.co/2lcMYnaBtb pic.twitter.com/Kt8aFVG78w — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

There is a possibility that the reply filter could use the same detection algorithm as Twitter’s offensive reply warnings. According to Twitter, the prompt has an impressive success rate. The company said users have opted to delete their replies in 30 percent of cases where alerts were shown.

There has been no official word from Twitter on when the filter will be publicly available.

Twitter is reportedly planning to add verified phone number label on your profile. This would help users to identify those users whose numbers have been verified, and will also reduce or eliminate bots on the platform. Once the phone number linked to an account has been verified, a label will appear on his profile.

The test was uncovered by reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. According to the notable engineer, Twitter would be put a mark on accounts with a verified phone number.

The label could help to filter out accounts that are not real, as well as which tweets appear the most prominently or make it through the different levels of Twitter’s quality filters.

One big question Twitter may need to ask as it works on this feature is how to secure people’s private data. Perhaps, the company is already working on this, but it will be interesting to know how safe a user’s private data is when registering on the platform with his phone number added.

