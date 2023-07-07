Twitter is reportedly working on Video and Audio calls for DMs

Share the joy

Twitter is reportedly working on video and audio calling functionality for direct messages. Apparently, this feature will only be accessible to Blue subscribers, which, by the way, is getting all the attention these days.

The upcoming feature was posted online by Twitter user T(w)itter who posted a screenshot of how the element looks on his page.

A great feature to look forward to, if you ask me. However, this is not confirmed, and we may have to wait a while to have a wider rollout.

NEWS: Twitter is working on Video and Audio calls for DMs

In related news, Twitter is reportedly working on a video download feature. According to Twitter user Nima Owji, the new button will come with options that enable creators to disable or enable it in settings.

The download button is placed just below the playback option and will allow you to download videos straight from Twitter. This will eliminate or reduce the use of third-party download apps on the app.

A toggle button where creators can adjust the feature based on sensitivity or violence will also be added. The video will be downloaded automatically based on your settings.

Since we do not have an official confirmation for this, it is difficult to know if downloaded videos will come with a watermark. On Instagram and TikTok, for example, downloaded or shared videos come with watermarks.

If launched, a download button could be a very important tool for creators and Twitter to attract and retain users.

Twitter is reportedly planning to change its model to enable it to focus on video, creator, and commerce partnerships. This, according to Reuters, will enable the social media giant to grow its business beyond digital advertising.

According to a new investor presentation made by Elon Musk and Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino and seen by Reuters, Twitter is in “early conversations with political and entertainment figures, payments services, and news and media publishers on potential partnerships.”

This is the latest in Musk’s plans to transform a company he purchased in 2022. The social media giant had earlier changed its business name to X Corp., which is a reflection of Musk’s vision to create a “super app” like China’s WeChat.

