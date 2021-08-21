Twitter is reportedly working on replay and rules options for Spaces

Share the joy













Image Credit: 9to5mac

Twitter continues to work on its social audio feature—Spaces. The social media giant is reportedly working on a couple of interesting features including ability to make your own rules and replay. These two features have not been officially confirmed yet, but could help to improve the rating of Spaces.

When rules are unclear or too ambiguous, there will always be conflicts. In one of the findings of Nima Owji, a reverse engineer, Twitter wants to provide “rules” for spaces users. When this is launched, you will be able to set your own rules—as a host, you will be able to define what can and cannot be done.

A new option to block a Spaces is also been tested according to Owji. What this means is that you will be able to restrict a live conversation to a specific group of people.

A new “Replay” option?

A new replay option has also been discovered among Owji’s findings. Now, the only way you can join a space is when the conversation has gone live. That means you will not be able to listen to it again when it is ended. The new option been tested by Twitter, will however, allow you to replay spaces that have ended. When the replay option is enabled, you will be able to see the duration and the people that participated in it the conversation.

What rules you're going to set for your spaces when Twitter released this feature?https://t.co/tg4DZqyA4u — Nima Owji  (@nima_owji) August 21, 2021

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter added a co-host option to Spaces. This would mean that hosts will now be able to designate up to two co-hosts for their social audio rooms. It will now be easier for hosts to manage and moderate conversations.

Co-hosts will have almost the same moderation and managing privileges as the main host. They [co-hosts] will be able to speak, invite other members of the room to kick people out of the room, speak, pin tweets, and many more.

Only the main host, however, can invite or remove other users as co-hosts. Also, it is important to add that co-hosts cannot end the room—the right to do this is exclusive to the original host.

Adding the co-host option is a big boost for hosts—this option enables them to take charge of a room with a large gathering. With the co-host option, Twitter is already looking ahead—the company hopes to compete big-time with Clubhouse.

