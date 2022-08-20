Twitter is reportedly working on new verified phone number label on profile

Share the joy

Image Credit: 9to5mac

Twitter is reportedly planning to add verified phone number label on your profile. This would help users to identify those users whose numbers have been verified, and will also reduce or eliminate bots on the platform. Once the phone number linked to an account has been verified, a label will appear on his profile.

The test was uncovered by reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. According to the notable engineer, Twitter would be put a mark on accounts with a verified phone number.

The label could help to filter out accounts that are not real, as well as which tweets appear the most prominently or make it through the different levels of Twitter’s quality filters.

One big question Twitter may need to ask as it works on this feature is how to secure people’s private data. Perhaps, the company is already working on this, but it will be interesting to know how safe a user’s private data is when registering on the platform with his phone number added.

Twitter is working on verified… phone number label on profile pic.twitter.com/H4gJGaNHQT — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 19, 2022

In 2019, the phone number associated with Jack Dorsey’s account was compromised. This, according to the company was due to a security oversight by the unnamed mobile provider. Twitter said this allowed unauthorized persons to compose and send tweets via text message from the phone number.

Twitter has failed to identify or mention any of the four carriers responsible for the compromise. Interestingly too, none of the four have come out to deny or issue an official statement on what really happened.

People’s accounts get compromised every other day on Twitter, but the fact that this one had to do with a high-profile individual in the person of Jack Dorsey should give us cause for worries. How safe are we—that is one question people continue to ask whenever things like this happen—and it does happen all the time.

Jack’s official Twitter account was used to tweet some racial slurs and a bomb threat, which apparently caught a lot of people unaware. The tweets were later taken down shortly after they were posted, but of course, everyone was already aware of what was going on at this time.

Hopefully, Twitter now has enough experience to handle situations that have to do with protecting users’ phone numbers linked with their accounts. This will go a long way to assure users of the safety of their information.

