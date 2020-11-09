Twitter is reportedly working on misinformation label on Likes

Image Credit: The Mirror

Twitter is reportedly working on a new misinformation label on Likes. Recall that the microblogging company already has one for quotes. This is another of Twitter’s efforts at fighting misinformation on its platform.

Reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong in a recent tweet, posted a screenshot of the upcoming feature. If it gets rolled out, this could further tighten the noose around misinformation and help to slow how fake news is spread on social media.

The label, according to the screenshot warns you ahead of liking a post, and encourages you to find out more about a tweet before hitting the like button. Once you click the like button, a warning label is splashed on the said tweet, which tries to warn you before going ahead.

Twitter is working on misinformation warning on Likes, just like the ones for Quote Tweets / Retweets pic.twitter.com/BLlmaw5RZK — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) November 9, 2020

How soon this will roll out is anyone’s guess—and since there is no official confirmation yet, we may just have to keep our fingers crossed.

A couple of weeks ago, Twitter rolled out its misinformation labels for users in the US. The notices were rolled out a couple of days before the US election was held on November 3rd. Going forward, users in the US will see two large notices at the top of their feeds. These notices will “preemptively debunk” fake news related to the ongoing US election.

One of the notices, according to TechCrunch, warns users that they “might encounter misleading information” about mail-in voting while the other one attempts to head off online election-related chaos by warning that the results of the election may be delayed. Twitter’s new notices will direct users to its Moments that gather information on the two topics. Notices are also expected to pop-up on searches of relevant hashtags and terms.

Several social media companies are rolling out different tools to help sensitize voters. A couple of weeks ago, TikTok too announced that it will be rolling out a new in-app guide to help fight misinformation about the election.

The guide connects millions of Americans with trusted information about the elections from the National Association of Secretaries of State, BallotReady, SignVote, and more.

Voters will be able to access information about candidates at the federal, state, and local level through the help of the guide. This will be powered by BallotReady; with information on how to vote in every state powered by the National Association of State, while educational videos about misinformation, media literacy, the elections process, and many more will be powered by MediaWise.

TikTok has always positioned itself to ensure it carries out steps and actions to help fight misinformation as the US election approaches. In July, TikTok joined Twitter, Facebook and Reddit to come down hard on QAnon content by banning all hashtags related to the conspiracy. The company, however, did not remove videos using the hashtags from its platform.