Twitter is reportedly offering its Gold Check Mark verification to businesses for $1,000

How much would you pay for a Twitter Gold Mark? According to various online reports, Twitter has reportedly been sending emails to brands, encouraging them to pay a monthly subscription of $1,000 for its Gold Check.

According to The Information, Twitter is likely to charge brands $1,000 per month to keep their gold verification. Though, this could still change, the report stated that the plan is already being finalized.

Social Media commentator Matt Navarra, posted a screenshot of the email reportedly being sent out to brands by Twitter. In a tweet on Friday, Matt also adds that the company wants to charge affiliate account verification $50 every month.

“Thanks for your interest in Verified Organizations. We’re now opening the gates for early access to our Organization plan,” the email reads. As an early access subscriber, you’ll get a gold checkmark for your organization and affiliation badges for its associates. Next week, we’ll onboard you to our administration portal and you will be eligible for Tweet Boosting, which will increase the reach and distribution for your organization and its affiliates whenever you tweet.

If you’d like to subscribe, Verified for Organizations is $1,000 per month, and $50 per additional affiliated handle per month with one month of free affiliations.”

The target market is clear, but it remains to be seen if that price is affordable or now.

One week after launching Blue for Business, Twitter announced that a new badge will be added to help organizations identify brands and people associated with it.

According to the company’s product manager Esther Crawford, Twitter is launching a pilot program for Blue for Business with select businesses, but plans to expand the test to more organizations in 2023.

For brands, media houses and other organizations, a new square profile picture, instead of the round one, which will of course, distinguish them from other Twitter users. At the moment, it is not clear if the new square profile picture is a part of the Blue for Business package.

Organizations with Blue for Business will also get a small badge next to their profile display name, making it known to others that they work with the said organizations.

As for how much this would costs brands and organizations, Twitter is yet to say; but it is believed that this would come at a price. The company, however, said that “a company can link any number of their affiliated individuals, businesses and brands to their account.”

