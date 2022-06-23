Twitter is launching “Notes;” new way to write longer on Twitter

Share the joy

Twitter has confirmed that it is testing a new blogging feature called Twitter Notes. The microblogging company confirmed on Wednesday when in a series of tweets, it announced that only a limited number of users have access to Notes. According to Twitter, Notes is available to select users in the US, UK, Canada, and Ghana. The company, however, added that people in most countries can read Notes on and off the platform.

Using two separate GIFs, Twitter explained how Notes works. According to Twitter, users can click into the “Write” tab to start writing a Note. Written Note can be embed into your tweet when you are done.

Notes could be the game-changer—people already know Twitter as a microblogging platform that allows people to write short-character posts. This, however, is about to change once Notes is officially rolled out to users when the test is completed.

IN 2017, Twitter doubled its character limits from 140 to 280. It was the company’s way of encouraging people to post more tweets—and expanding its character limit could be the way out.

Prior to that time, Twitter had announced that @username will no longer count towards tweet’s 140-character limit. That in itself was one of the early signs that the social media giant was edging towards getting rid of its old ways.

That change according to the company, was in response to various calls and feedbacks it got from users who have been clamoring for changes to its 140-character limit. The feedbacks according to Twitter, showed that people engaged in more conversation on its platform more than ever. This is true especially when you consider the fact that more room was provided for people to express their thoughts and views.

In 2016, the social media giant had bowed to popular demands when it officially announced that media attachments and @names in replies would no longer count toward your 140 allowed characters.

Twitter users—old and new are particularly frustrated at some of the unclear rules surrounding how they compose and send tweets. The microblogging company is determined to make using the service worth the while and more interesting.

Notes, like I said, will be the game-changer, and would change how people now use and view the microblogging platform.

Already, popular social media commentator like Matt Navarra who by the way is one of the early testers, has already written is and published his first Note on Twitter.

