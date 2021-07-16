Twitter is finally rolling out captions for voice tweets

Share the joy













Image Credit: Twitter

Finally, Twitter has bowed to popular demand and added caption to voice tweets. This is coming one year after the feature was first launched by the microblogging company. The social media giant faced a lot of criticism when it first launched voice tweets, but did not add captions to it.

Caption is currently only available on the iOS app, but Android users should be able to use it soon too. When you make a voice tweet, captions will now be automatically generated in supported languages, including English, , Japanese, Spanish, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian.

To see the captions on a tweet, simply click or tap the CC icon in the top-right corner of the voice tweet window. The Verge writes that caption can only appear on new voice tweets, which means you will not see them one voice tweets posted before now.

We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today.



Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC” button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6 pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2021

“As part of our ongoing work to make Twitter accessible for everyone, we’re rolling out automated captions for Voice Tweets to iOS,” Twitter’s head of global accessibility Gurpreet Kaur said in a statement per The Verge. “Though it’s still early and we know it won’t be perfect at first, it’s one of many steps we’re taking to expand and strengthen accessibility across our service, and we look forward to continuing our journey to create a truly inclusive service”

In other news, Twitter has announced that it is pulling the plug on Fleets—the microblogging company in a blog post announced that the feature will be retired August 3. In the blog post, the social media giant said the decision to retire the Story clone was due to lack of interest from users.

“We hoped Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, in the time since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets like we hoped. Because of this, on August 3, Fleets will no longer be available on Twitter,” Ilya Brown Head of Product, Brand and Video Ads wrote in a blog post.

Fleets may not have lived to Twitter’s expectations, but the truth is that the social media giant has its heart set on some other projects. Perhaps, Twitter seems more focused on making its Spaces feature a huge success and is not prepared for the “distraction” it got from Fleets.

