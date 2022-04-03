Twitter is adding the ability to select text within tweets on Android

Share the joy

Twitter has been in the news lately—the microblogging platform has been adding series of features lately. The company, according to reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong is testing the ability to select text within tweets to the Android version of its app.

Text selection was previously not available on Android. Users, however, found a way around the issue using Overview Selection that lets them select text from any screen to copy and paste. The ability to select texts in tweets without using the Overview Selection tool is available to only a few people.

It is a small update, but an important one; and hopefully, it will be rolled out officially in the coming weeks.

The social media platform is reportedly working on a feature that lets you co-author tweets with other Twitter accounts.

The collab feature allows you to invite people who have public account and who follow you back. Once they accept, your post will be shared to their followers and they will be shown as an author of the post.

According to a screenshot posted by Alessandro, the feature would allow two different accounts to collaborate on a single tweet. The tweet mentions both authors, rather than the original one only.

In more Twitter news, the microblogging platform has expanded its DM search feature; you can now search for other things other than names. You can now search your DM using names and keywords, the social media giant said during the week in a tweet. You will be able to search for old conversations, even if you do not remember who you had it with.

Twitter added search functionality to direct message in 2019, and was limited to only name search until recently. This was not particularly useful especially when you have a long thread with someone.

To search by keyword in DM, simply navigate to your direct message inbox using a web browser or mobile app, and start searching by typing specific keyword. Results of your search will populate as you type, showing messages that contain the word or phrase you have entered.

Twitter’s new in-app camera GIF maker feature has just rolled out on iOS. The feature allows users to create their own animated GIFs for posting to Twitter. The new GIF maker feature could be the best way to share GIFs to your timeline without having to upload a full video.

