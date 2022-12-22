Twitter is adding new qualifier to become a Community Notes contributor

Share the joy

Twitter is raising the bar for anyone that wants to be a Community Notes contributor. According to Twitter, the new qualifier is a new way of improving the accuracy and value of its Community Notes. To unlock the ability to write Notes, a contributor must first rate other Notes submitted in the app.

“Everyone who joins Community Notes can rate notes. They can unlock the ability to write notes by helping to identify helpful and unhelpful notes. To unlock the ability to write, new contributors need to earn a Rating Impact of at least 5.”

Rating Impact is about how often a contributor’s ratings helped the community in terms of identifying notes that later went to earn a status of ‘Helpful’ or ‘Not Helpful’ among a larger number of user group.

In September, we began requiring that new contributors unlock the ability to write notes by first making valuable ratings. This increased average note quality so much that, today, we are retroactively requiring that all contributors meet these criteria in order to write notes. pic.twitter.com/0JBqycAgKz — Community Notes (@CommunityNotes) December 21, 2022

“[Rating Impact] increases when a contributor rates a note before it has reached a status, and when their rating matches the status reached by the note. Impact decreases when a contributor rates a note opposite the status it later reaches.”

There is a positive side to this as it encourages contributors to rate notes as early as they possibly could. As Twitter explained:

“To increase this impact, you should look for notes that still need more ratings, and rate them. The best ways to do this are by browsing the ’Needs Your Help’ tab in Community Notes, and by looking out for alerts when a note needs your rating.”

Only a couple of days ago, Twitter opened up its Community Notes tweet context indicators to everyone. What that means is that everyone, everywhere can now view Community Notes attached to tweets, though only users based in the US can create them.

“People everywhere can now see and rate notes, helping to ensure notes are helpful to those from a wide range of views,” Twitter announced during the week. You can see notes that are currently rated helpful and showing on Twitter here. If you don’t see them yet, don’t fret, it’s in the process of rolling out,” the company added in a tweet during the week.

Community Notes was originally launched and called “Birdwatch last January as a means of expanding Twitter’s efforts to fight against fake information in tweets.

With Community Notes, contributors who are approved users within the Twitter community can add contextual notes to tweets that may include information that is potentially misleading.

