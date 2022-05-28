Twitter investors sue Elon Musk for stock manipulation

Share the joy

Image Credit: Elon Musk

A fresh hurdle is coming the way of Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. The Tesla CEO is facing a new lawsuit as Twitter investors are claiming he manipulated the company’s stock price downward in his favor. The suit was filed last Wednesday in San Francisco federal court.

Per Reuters, the investors claimed that the world’s richest man saved himself $156 million by failing to disclose that he had purchased more than 5 percent of Twitter by March 14. The investors asked to be certified as a class and to be awarded an unspecified amount of punitive and compensatory damages.

They argued that Twitter was obliged to investigate Musk’s conduct, though they are not seeking damages from the microblogging company. They, however, named Twitter as a defendant in the suit.

Continuing, the investors said Musk continued to buy stock after that, and later disclosed in early April that he owned 9.2 percent of Twitter.

“By delaying his disclosure of his stake in Twitter, Musk engaged in market manipulation and bought Twitter stock at an artificially low price,” said the investors, led by Virginia resident William Heresniak per Reuters.

Meanwhile, the timing of the disclosure of Musk’s stake has already attracted investigation by the US Securities and Exchange Commission [SEC], according to the Wall Street Journal.

According to the SEC, any investor who buys a stake that exceeds 5 percent in a company is required to disclose their holdings within 10 days of crossing the threshold.

Musk had in a recent tweet, said the deal has been temporarily put on ice for reasons bothering on “calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users.” In a follow up tweet, however, Musk said he is still “committed to acquisition.”

The source of concern for Musk is a section of Twitter filing about the number of false or spam accounts:

“We have performed an internal review of a sample of accounts and estimate that the average of false or spam accounts during the first quarter of 2022 represented fewer than 5% of our mDAU during the quarter. The false or spam accounts for a period represents the average of false or spam accounts in the samples during each monthly analysis period during the quarter. In making this determination, we applied significant judgment, so our estimation of false or spam accounts may not accurately represent the actual number of such accounts, and the actual number of false or spam accounts could be higher than we have estimated.”

