Twitter ignores calls to ban Taliban from its platform

Share the joy













Image Credit: AP

Twitter has rebuffed calls from Trump supporters to kick Taliban out of the platform. Supporters of the former US President Trump, went online Tuesday demanding that the social media ban the terrorist group from its platform.

Twitter, however, continue to maintain that the Taliban regime in Afghanistan had committed no offence to warrant such an act. It [Twitter], however, promised to kick the Islamic group out of its platform if it starts glorifying violence.

Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have all banned the group from their respective platforms. Accounts related to, sympathetic to, or seem to be promoting the group’s interest have all been blocked in recent times by major social media platforms.

In a statement, Twitter per The Daily Mail said it will “continue to proactively enforce our rules and review content that may violate Twitter rules, specifically policies against glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam.”

Twitter’s refusal to ban the Islamic group is seen by many as double standard—coming on the heels of a similar ban on the account of Donald Trump last January. Defending its decision, the social media giant said people in Afghanistan are also using the platform to seek help and refuge.

Rep. Doug Lamborn wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey requesting to know why there is a different rule for Trump and the Taliban. Doug also used his Twitter account to condemn Twitter, and posted a screenshot of the letter he wrote to Jack.

Breaking 🚨 I sent a letter to @Jack over @Twitter's blatant speech bias & double standards. Why does Twitter allow two Taliban spokesmen to have a platform but restricts the First Amendment Rights of former President Trump? It's past time to hold #BigTech accountable. #Taliban pic.twitter.com/6tylgmCBTz — Rep. Doug Lamborn (@RepDLamborn) August 17, 2021

“Why does Twitter allow two Taliban spokesmen to have a platform but restricts the First Amendment Rights of former President Trump? It’s past time to hold #BigTech accountable. #Taliban,” he tweeted.

Lambourn will feel he has a point to prove—in his letter, he said the Taliban can be classified under the “violent organizational category.”

“In my review of these accounts, I did not find a single fact check on any of their tweets, nor any warnings for false or misleading content,” Lamborn wrote in his letter to Dorsey.

“These propaganda updates usually assert that the overthrow has been largely peaceful, despite reports to the contrary … It is impossible to see how the accounts of Zabihullah Mujahid and Yousef Ahmandi do not violate your policies.”

The Taliban Islamic group regained control of Kabul a couple of days ago after losing control 20 years ago when the US army took control. This has led to thousands of people trying to leave the country due to fear of what could be especially when you consider that the Taliban has a history of violence.

Share this: Reddit

Email

Facebook

Tumblr

Pinterest

Skype

Twitter

LinkedIn

