Twitter has redesigned the process of reporting its policy violation

Twitter’s reporting process has been given a facelift. The microblogging platform in a blog post announced that the process is also now widely available across platforms to several more countries.

Previously, Twitter’s reporting process would request that you state which policy was broken, and then request for more details. The new update, however, asks for details on what has happened, this will then lead you to provide further details on which rules may have been violated. In Twitter’s own words, the company said the process is likened to a doctor asking “Where does it hurt?”

Twitter said early results from the testing, which began last December have been positive. According to the company, the number of “actionable reports” rose by 50 percent as a result of the new process.

In 2018, Twitter updated its policy to accommodate some more changes. The policy was expanded to prohibit what the company called “dehumanizing speech.” Trolls and mischief makers capitalize on loopholes—without targeting anyone, they post hate speech that can be degrading. The update, according to Twitter, is aimed at dealing with such posts.

The policy has been in the works for a while, and has now been properly finetuned to address comments and content that can affect the moral values of other users. “For the last three months, we have been developing a new policy to address dehumanizing language on Twitter. Language that makes someone less than human can have repercussions off the service, including normalizing serious violence.”

Just to be clear on what its new policy on dehumanizing speech is all about, the microblogging company gave a definition in the following statement:

Dehumanization: Language that treats others as less than human. Dehumanization can occur when others are denied of human qualities (animalistic dehumanization) or when others are denied of their human nature (mechanistic dehumanization). Examples can include comparing groups to animals and viruses (animalistic), or reducing groups to a tool for some other purpose (mechanistic).”

Twitter, however, is not the first company online to introduce or expand its policy to forbid the use of such content—Facebook, Google and the likes have all had some policy changes to reflect current happenings on their websites.

Calling “hate speech,” Twitter says it frowns at such content and will do all it can to have it stamped out of its platform. Surely this is not one of those tasks that can be singlehandedly carried out by Twitter, and the company is within its rights to call for feedback from users.

